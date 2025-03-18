Myles Garrett’s New Contract Contains An Interesting Detail

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry insisted that defensive end Myles Garrett would remain with the organization for the duration of his career despite the player’s trade request in February.

In the end, Berry’s offer to remain in Cleveland was one that Garrett could not refuse, and the two parties agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $160 million for the generational talent.

Details about the contract keeping Garrett on Cleveland’s roster until the 2030 season continue to emerge.

NFL insider Mike Florio shared one of the more interesting details about the player’s extension, a tidbit that suggests both Garrett and the Browns believe an expansion to the regular season is inevitable.

“If there is a change in the number of regular season games, the per game bonus will change by dividing the maximum total bonus amount by the number of regular season games in that specific season,” the contract explains. “By way of example, if there is an eighteen (18) game season then Player would earn $55,555.55 on a per game basis.”

The NFL adopted a 17-game expanded schedule in 2021, immediately implementing the change for that year’s slate.

Rumbling started shortly after the NFL owners approved the change that the end goal was an 18-game schedule, and Cleveland’s executives appear to be on board with this potential change.

Florio reported that Cleveland’s front office was behind a proposal to delay the NFL trade deadline by two weeks in 2024.

The insider revealed why the Browns’ executives proposed a two-week delay, hinting that this rule change would benefit franchises playing an 18-game schedule.

Ultimately, the league adopted a one-week delay.

