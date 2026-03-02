Analyst Warns Browns About Making Mistake With No. 6 Pick

The Cleveland Browns will reveal a lot about how they see their team right now when they make the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It is likely to show the philosophy of new head coach Todd Monken and how they plan to build out the roster going forward.

The Browns could be facing the choice between a playmaking wide receiver, a building-block offensive tackle, or maybe even a dynamic safety. With so many needs, the pick could also reveal which direction the team is headed at other positions, including at quarterback.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter is warning the Browns about making a mistake with the No. 6 pick, saying they should focus on creating a solid foundation.

“I’m leaning more towards either offensive tackle at 6, or you trade back. I don’t like the idea of taking a wide receiver there at 6, considering where the Browns are at in the team-building process. If they had an established quarterback, if their offensive line was set, then yeah, I’d have no issue. Take a receiver at 6. The problem for the Browns is they have so many missing pieces to the puzzle right now,” Ruiter said.

"I'm leaning more towards offensive tackle at 6 or you trade back. I don't like the idea of taking a WR at 6 considering where the Browns are at in the team building process."@SportsBoyTony & @RuiterWrongFAN both believe the Browns should draft OL with the 6th pick👀 pic.twitter.com/tauGYqTNMK — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 2, 2026

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was seen as a possible selection at No. 6. However, his relatively slow 40-yard-dash time at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine may have lowered his stock a bit. In addition, if the Browns don’t feel they have a quarterback who can properly use his talents right away, it might not be the best way to spend a top 10 selection.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs has also been linked to the Browns with that No. 6 pick. Though he is considered one of the best prospects at any position in this year’s class, not only would that be an unusually high spot for a safety to be drafted, but Cleveland’s defense is already the strength of the team and doesn’t need reinforcements nearly as much as the offense does.

So, that leaves an offensive tackle as the most likely choice, even though the Browns have already worked out a trade to acquire veteran Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, it is possible that the top two tackle prospects, Spencer Fano of Utah and Francis Mauigoa of Miami, will be off the board by No. 6, with Fano’s stock in particular potentially rising due to his showing at the Combine.

That could lead the Browns to trade down for a second year in a row, stockpiling more picks to address their many needs.

