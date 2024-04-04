Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, April 4, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / New Browns QB Shows Admiration For Baker Mayfield

New Browns QB Shows Admiration For Baker Mayfield

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It took them a while, but it seems like the Cleveland Browns have finally found a franchise quarterback.

The expectation is that Deshaun Watson will finally step up and be the player they want and need him to be.

Nonetheless, we also saw that happen with Baker Mayfield and many more before him.

Notably, as much as things didn’t work out with Mayfield in Cleveland, it seems like he still has a big fan in the building.

New Browns backup QB Jameis Winston recently admitted that he’s actually a fan of Mayfield (via JC Cornell on Twitter).

Besides revealing that he actually grew up an Oklahoma Sooners fan, Winston also believes that Mayfield is a true dog.

Mayfield’s attitude got him some enemies around the league, but his competitive drive and spirit could never be doubted.

The sole fact that he was able to pick his career back up from the ground and prove that he still belonged in the league should be lauded and inspirational.

Mayfield saw the team that took him No. 1 overall give up on him despite the fact that he led them to the playoffs, and then he lost his starting spot on his new team.

Not many players could be able to get back from something like that, as the mental aspect of the game can also have a huge impact on whatever goes on on the field.

Winston knows what it’s like to become irrelevant after being considered a star prospect, so there’s no wondering why he has so much respect for him.

NEXT:  Browns Coach Shares Honest Thoughts On Jerry Jeudy
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Browns Coach Shares Honest Thoughts On Jerry Jeudy

18 mins ago

Former Florida State RB Trey Benson

Field Yates' Latest Mock Draft Has Browns Picking RB At No. 54

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Reveals Browns 'Likely' Moves To Bolster The Defense

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

Ogbo Okoronkwo Sets High Expectations For Next Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Gets Honest On Difficulties Of Being An NFL QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Greg Newsome II Welcomes Latest Browns Addition

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Top WR Prospect Appears To Be In Cleveland

2 days ago

Justin Hardee #34 of the New York Jets congratulates Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Justin Hardee Sends Big Message After Signing With Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Player Lauds 'Great Signing' For The Browns

2 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs for a first down during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Dobbs Speaks On Journey From Browns To 49ers

2 days ago

atson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Announces Big Event In Cleveland

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Browns RB Reveals He's Been Working Out With Nick Chubb

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Are Signing Notable Special Teamer

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Former Browns Defender Describes Rivalry With Steelers

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Analyst Offers Explanation To Browns Additions To QB Room This Offseason

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Eric Metcalf

Eric Metcalf Has Clear Opinion On New NFL rule

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement On New Kickoff Rule

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Former Browns player Has A Preference For Cleveland Stadium Plans

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Kevin Stefanski Has Strong Belief About Deshaun Watson Next Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Numbers Show Browns Leaders Have Created A Competitive Team Since 2020

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns DL Quinton Jefferson

Browns Celebrate Offseason Addition On Special Day

4 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Sauce Gardner speaks onstage during Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sauce Gardner Names Browns WR Among The Best In The NFL

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Reveals Why Browns Added Surprising QB

5 days ago

cleveland browns draft

PFF Shares Latest Mock Draft For Browns

5 days ago

Browns Nation