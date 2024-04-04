New Browns QB Shows Admiration For Baker Mayfield

It took them a while, but it seems like the Cleveland Browns have finally found a franchise quarterback.

The expectation is that Deshaun Watson will finally step up and be the player they want and need him to be.

Nonetheless, we also saw that happen with Baker Mayfield and many more before him.

Notably, as much as things didn’t work out with Mayfield in Cleveland, it seems like he still has a big fan in the building.

New Browns backup QB Jameis Winston recently admitted that he’s actually a fan of Mayfield (via JC Cornell on Twitter).

Besides revealing that he actually grew up an Oklahoma Sooners fan, Winston also believes that Mayfield is a true dog.

Mayfield’s attitude got him some enemies around the league, but his competitive drive and spirit could never be doubted.

The sole fact that he was able to pick his career back up from the ground and prove that he still belonged in the league should be lauded and inspirational.

Mayfield saw the team that took him No. 1 overall give up on him despite the fact that he led them to the playoffs, and then he lost his starting spot on his new team.

Not many players could be able to get back from something like that, as the mental aspect of the game can also have a huge impact on whatever goes on on the field.

Winston knows what it’s like to become irrelevant after being considered a star prospect, so there’s no wondering why he has so much respect for him.

