Browns Coach Shares Honest Thoughts On Jerry Jeudy

The Cleveland Browns needed to get another weapon for the passing game, and they got it.

Knowing that they wouldn’t be on the clock early in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft, they went after a young player with a high upside in Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy could end up being the catalyst this team needs, and Browns assistant WR coach Callie Brownson looks very excited about getting to work with him.

Talking on the “NFL on FOX Podcast”, Bronwson admitted that the coaching staff had watched plenty of his tape, and they believe he could add a dynamic element to their offense.

#Browns assistant WR coach Callie Brownson says Jerry Jeudy was on their radar 🤝 "Can't help but be excited about [the trade]"@CalBrown17 🎙: https://t.co/wG42iYtveW pic.twitter.com/WxY9piH5yh — NFL on FOX Podcast (@NFLonFOXPod) April 3, 2024

She claimed that Jeudy has been great since they started communicating, so she’s looking forward to doing what he can bring to the table.

The Browns knew just what they were doing when they traded for Jeudy.

He grew up idolizing Amari Cooper, and getting to work side by side with him could be just what he needs to unleash his potential.

Granted, he didn’t always do well with the Denver Broncos, and there were some legitimate concerns about his character and antics.

But he’s still a first-round caliber talent who hasn’t even entered his prime yet, and that kind of upside is worth the risk, especially at the price they paid to get him.

The Browns already know what Cooper can provide on a weekly basis, and if Jeudy can be half the player scouts thought he’d be, this team should be very fun to watch next season.

