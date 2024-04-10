New Browns QBs Have Picked Their Jersey Numbers

The Cleveland Browns already have a quarterback, and they hope he finally delivers in 2024.

Nonetheless, if history has taught us a lesson, it is that you can never have too much depth at quarterback.

That’s why GM Andrew Berry addressed that situation early in the offseason, bringing in a couple of veterans in Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to join Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the QB room.

Now, and with multiple players no longer on the premises, the new arrivals have finally chosen their new numbers, with Winston choosing No. 5 and Huntley taking No. 10, which was previously worn by P.J. Walker (via NFL Jersey Numbers).

Cleveland Browns QB Tyler Huntley is wearing number 10. Last worn by P.J. Walker. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/htTDNIjXrN — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 9, 2024

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) is wearing number 5. Last worn by Anthony Walker. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/6ikZyCm9ND — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 9, 2024

Huntley could be a bit of a wild card.

He knows the AFC North division well from his days with the Baltimore Ravens, and he should be quite useful on scouts teams, especially when the Browns have to prepare for Lamar Jackson.

As for Winston, he’s one of the best backup quarterbacks in the game right now.

He’s a former No. 1 pick, an athletic freak, and a great presence in the locker room.

So, even if some Browns fans were disappointed at the fact that the team didn’t bring Joe Flacco back after all he did, Winston should be a difference-maker in Berea.

Then again, the Browns hope that Deshaun Watson will be good for them in 2024, as they’ve given up so much to get him there, and he hasn’t exactly been at his best in the handful of games he’s been available to play.

