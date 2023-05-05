Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / New Browns Safety Shows Off Special New Tattoo

New Browns Safety Shows Off Special New Tattoo

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are looking to take a huge leap this season, and that will require players who are fully committed to winning and the organization.

Well, it seems like they found one of those in the offseason, as new safety Juan Thornhill seems all-in on the new chapter of his career.

At least, that’s what we can think after watching him show off his brand-new Brownie the Elf tattoo, as shared by the Browns’ Twitter account.

Notably, the Browns had their elf logo on the midfield of the gridiron, and it rapidly became a popular sight among the fans as well.

The Browns have added plenty of depth to their safety room in the offseason, signing veteran star Rodney McLeod yesterday.

Even so, he’s not expected to play over Thornhill, a two-time Super Bowl champion who comes with pedigree, experience, and, notably, plenty of commitment.

The Browns hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator in hopes of revamping a defensive unit that underperformed vastly last season.

They seemingly gave him the green light to bring in as many reinforcements as needed, and it’s clear that it’s been the biggest point of emphasis by GM Andrew Berry ahead of the 2023 campaign.

So, hopefully, Thornhill will honor that commitment on the field as well, and the rest of his new teammates will also follow and prove that Myles Garrett was right when he predicted they could be one of the most dominant defensive units in the league in no time.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Hints At More Upcoming Moves For Browns

57 mins ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Signed A Former Colts Safety

16 hours ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Will Reportedly Have To Make Roster Adjustments For Camp

17 hours ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Clears The Air About Why Dawand Jones Fell In Draft

23 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Are Reportedly Eyeing A Former Chargers RB

24 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Have Signed A New Offensive Lineman

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Own An Unfortunate WR Mark In NFL History

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Very Clear Point About Kevin Stefanski

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Are Building The Team Around 2 People

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Analyst Anticipates More Roster Moves This Offseason

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Have Signed A New Punter

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Has A Clear Message For His Doubters

3 days ago

Luke Wypler #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes plays against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

3 Things To Know About Luke Wypler

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Made A Contract Decision On A Key Player

4 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Reportedly Are Very High On 1 Draft Pick's Upside

5 days ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns GM Makes His Thoughts Clear About Draft Philosophy

5 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Waste No Time Signing UDFAs (Full List)

5 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On New CB Cameron Mitchell

6 days ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Analyst Reacts To Browns Trading Their Final Draft Pick

6 days ago

Defensive lineman Isaiah Mcguire of Missouri participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Things To Know About Isaiah McGuire

6 days ago

Defensive back Cameron Mitchell of Northwestern participates in a drill during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana

What The Browns Are Getting With New CB Cameron Mitchell

6 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Things To Know About Dawand Jones

6 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins warms up before his team's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 30, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.

Browns Surprise With 5th-Round QB Selection

6 days ago

Baylor Bears walks off the field following Baylors 42-7 win over Texas State at McLane Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Waco,

Browns Go Big With 98th Pick Of The NFL Draft

6 days ago

Andrew Berry Hints At More Upcoming Moves For Browns

No more pages to load