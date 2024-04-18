Browns Nation

Thursday, April 18, 2024
Former DB Warns Browns About Losing Greg Newsome

By
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Trade rumors have swirled around Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II this offseason as the fourth-year player is nearing the end of his rookie contract.

A fifth-year option to re-sign Newsome is available to Cleveland, but the Browns will owe the talented cornerback between $12-15 million next year to retain his services.

Count former NFL defensive back Tyvis Powell among the analysts who believe Cleveland should negotiate a deal with Newsome to keep him on the Browns’ roster beyond this season.

In a video clip shared by the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” Podcast’s official Twitter account, Powell said the team should keep Newsome unless the team is 100% certain his replacement can be as productive as the former first-round draft pick.

Powell noted that Newsome was drafted to be the No. 2 cornerback for the Browns, but Cleveland tasked him to play in a nickel package role on their defense last season.

Despite the transition to a different role, Newsome thrived on a defensive unit that ranked first in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed in 2023.

The trade rumors persist for Newsome because fellow cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. are under contract through or beyond the 2025 season while Newsome’s deal will end this season unless the team picks up his fifth-year option.

Newsome’s potential salary and cap hit for 2025 is a problem for the team, Powell added.

Powell suggested the team could negotiate a contract that reduces Newsome’s cap hit for the Browns in 2025, spreading his salary increase out in a multiyear deal.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Hints At Browns' Decision With Second-Round Pick
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation