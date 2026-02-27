New Name Emerging For Browns In Latest Mock Draft

The NFL Combine has started, which means teams are kicking the tires and taking a close look at the incoming rookies who will be in the league next season. With their multiple picks in the draft, the Cleveland Browns have come to the Combine with their work cut out for them.

In his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, Garrett Podell highlighted a name that hasn’t been linked to the Browns often: Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter.

Podell admits that Hunter is raw talent but believes he can be crafted into something special if he plays alongside Myles Garrett.

“The Browns should give the aforementioned Garrett, the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as much help as possible to prolong his career. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins turns 31 this year, and he ended last season on injured reserve. Hunter is a strong and wide defensive tackle, which made him an outstanding run defender with Texas Tech. He tosses interior offensive linemen out of the way like it’s nothing and moves fluidly from side to side, allowing him to lunge for tackles for loss in the run game. Hunter has all the tools in the run game but could stand to improve his pass rush beyond a swim move. Thankfully, Garrett can help him with that,” Podell wrote.

Hunter just had a breakout season in 2025, which is one of the reasons why Texas Tech had a highly competitive and dominant defense. Hunter had 25 defensive run stops and 26 pressures during that season.

Lee Hunter is an absolute DAWG — with an infectious personality. He joined me live at the combine to break down his performance, trash talking, and what motivates him💪@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/0zfMXC7haQ — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 26, 2026

The idea of putting him in the Browns’ defense is certainly appealing, but the Browns already have a solid defensive line with Mason Graham as well.

Hunter is already making headlines at the Combine and that means his draft stock could be rising. Right now, him being drafted in the first round seems likely, but him going to the Browns seems far-fetched.

