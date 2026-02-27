© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Friday, February 27, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / New Name Emerging For Browns In Latest Mock Draft

New Name Emerging For Browns In Latest Mock Draft

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

New Name Emerging For Browns In Latest Mock Draft
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The NFL Combine has started, which means teams are kicking the tires and taking a close look at the incoming rookies who will be in the league next season. With their multiple picks in the draft, the Cleveland Browns have come to the Combine with their work cut out for them.

In his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, Garrett Podell highlighted a name that hasn’t been linked to the Browns often: Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter.

Podell admits that Hunter is raw talent but believes he can be crafted into something special if he plays alongside Myles Garrett.

“The Browns should give the aforementioned Garrett, the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as much help as possible to prolong his career. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins turns 31 this year, and he ended last season on injured reserve. Hunter is a strong and wide defensive tackle, which made him an outstanding run defender with Texas Tech. He tosses interior offensive linemen out of the way like it’s nothing and moves fluidly from side to side, allowing him to lunge for tackles for loss in the run game. Hunter has all the tools in the run game but could stand to improve his pass rush beyond a swim move. Thankfully, Garrett can help him with that,” Podell wrote.

Hunter just had a breakout season in 2025, which is one of the reasons why Texas Tech had a highly competitive and dominant defense. Hunter had 25 defensive run stops and 26 pressures during that season.

The idea of putting him in the Browns’ defense is certainly appealing, but the Browns already have a solid defensive line with Mason Graham as well.

Hunter is already making headlines at the Combine and that means his draft stock could be rising. Right now, him being drafted in the first round seems likely, but him going to the Browns seems far-fetched.

NEXT:  Browns Will Host Intriguing OT Prospect On Top 30 Visit
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation