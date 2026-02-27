Browns Will Host Intriguing OT Prospect On Top 30 Visit

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine as they prepare in earnest for the upcoming draft. The work will not end there, as they will continue to meet with prospects in various settings afterward.

In-person visits are on that agenda, as each NFL team is allowed to bring up to 30 non-local players to their facility as part of the pre-draft process. These are in addition to any players from their home market and potential Pro Days held at a prospect’s college.

Cleveland is expected to have multiple openings to fill on its offensive line, which means it will likely talk to several players at that position. In fact, they have already set up one such meeting.

The Browns reportedly will host intriguing offensive tackle prospect Travis Burke from the University of Memphis on a top 30 visit.

“Sources from the NFL Combine: The Atlanta Falcons will be hosting Memphis OT Travis Burke on a Top 30 in-person visit on March 11-12. Burke is in Indianapolis for the Combine. Formals: Chargers, Jaguars, Cardinals, Colts. Informals: Browns, Lions, Bucs, Eagles,” Justin Melo posted on X.

Burke is notable for his size, as he stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 315 pounds. Memphis was his third college team after playing for Gardner-Webb and then FIU. His final season was limited to 11 games by a foot injury, but he was still named to the All-CUSA first team.

Cleveland will be looking for offensive line help wherever it can find it. The Browns are facing the historic possibility of becoming the first team since 1970 to lose all of its most-used starters as free agents in the same offseason.

Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Cam Robinson, Ethan Pocic, and Jack Conklin can each sign elsewhere when the market opens next month. Dawand Jones is recovering from his latest season-ending injury and should be ready in time for training camp, but he could have all new linemates around him to start the season.

The Browns have been linked to free agent linemen Rasheed Walker and Tyler Linderbaum, but they may prove to be too expensive. So, that will leave them looking for multiple players in the draft, perhaps as early as the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks in the first round.

With so many meetings on tap for Burke, the Browns may face competition for his services as well.

