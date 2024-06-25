New Photos Emerge Of Proposed Stadium Site

After multiple government agencies have heard a pitch for a new stadium from the organization, the debate continues about the fate of Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Now, new photographs have emerged of the development that has already occurred to the land proposed for the site of a $2 billion domed stadium in Brook Park.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter shared photos of the site on Twitter, showing the 176-acre plot had been cleared and remediated to prepare it for development.

A look at the potential Brook Park dome site. Current property owner has done a great job clearing and remediating the 176 acres to prep it for development by #Browns or another project pic.twitter.com/pfCdt7jT9A — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 24, 2024

Ruiter was quick to point out that the property could be developed for another project should the Browns decide against building a domed stadium on the land or are unable to secure public funding for half its cost to build it.

The Brook Park City Council recently passed a resolution urging management from the Browns to attend a future meeting and declaring their support for the proposed multi-purpose facility.

Cleveland has played every season inside Cleveland Browns Stadium since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

The Browns originally sought public funding to renovate the existing stadium, asking multiple local governments for $500-600 million to split the cost of the proposed renovation.

With that movement not gaining traction, the Browns looked elsewhere and have pitched multiple state lawmakers on the idea of securing funding to build a domed stadium at Brook Park.

Ruiter also shared photographs on Twitter of the team’s other project, a $200 million mixed use addition to the team’s headquarters in Berea.

The last house standing on Lou Groza Blvd. & Pearl St. is now gone. #Browns can now move forward with their $200+ million ($180 million privately financed) mixed use development next to their facility in Berea. Team hopes to officially break ground as early as this fall. pic.twitter.com/vruIW9QEo3 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 24, 2024

The team is expected to break ground on the project in Berea as early as this fall.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Praised For 1 Offseason Move