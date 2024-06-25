Kevin Stefanski Praised For 1 Offseason Move

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with high expectations after making the playoffs boasting an 11-6 record despite the litany of injuries last season.

While Browns GM Andrew Berry often is credited with building a strong roster, head coach Kevin Stefanski receives credit for getting the most of out his players.

That is the argument legendary radio host Tony Rizzo made in a recent guest podcast appearance.

On “The Daily Grossi” Podcast, Rizzo pointed to Stefanski’s decision to bring in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to run a scheme that should maximize quarterback Deshaun Watson’s playing ability.

“I give Stefanski a ton of credit for saying, ‘yeah, we’ll bring in a new offensive coordinator,'” Rizzo said.

The radio host explained his beliefs that Dorsey will tweak his offensive approach this year, giving Watson a chance to return to his elite status after three years of average quarterback play in Cleveland.

Rizzo praised Stefanski’s leadership and for allowing this change to occur, noting that the head coach was abandoning his own offensive scheme to get the best out of Watson.

“That was his offense, and they basically told him that it has got to go,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo added he believes the move will pay dividends immediately and make Watson an elite quarterback again this season.

In four seasons, Stefanski has led the Browns to two playoff appearances that ended a 19-year playoff drought before his arrival.

Stefanski has also been awarded the Coach of the Year award twice as he has a 37-31 regular season record coaching the Browns.

