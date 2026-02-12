New Photos Show What Browns’ $2.4 Billion Stadium Will Look Like

The Cleveland Browns will be playing in a new location in just a few years, and they are giving fans a closer look at what to expect. Their Brook Park project is now moving along quickly, with construction set to officially begin in a few weeks after years of planning.

On social media, Daryl Ruiter shared images of what the stadium will look like.

It’ll definitely be an eye-catching, attention-grabbing location.

“Here’s a couple updated renderings of Browns new $2.4 billion Brook Park enclosed stadium. March 2nd the target official ground breaking, however utility work and site prep has been underway since October. Photos courtesy of HKS and Cleveland Browns,” Ruiter posted on X.

Below is an older hype video about the new stadium.

The Browns have a strict timeline they must follow to open the stadium in 2029 as planned. Their current lease with the city of Cleveland ends that same year, so they don’t have much room for error.

The stadium could be a huge boon to the economy, but it’s faced problems over the last few years. It has been tied up in funding lawsuits, and some are ongoing.

There is currently a pause on a $600 million state grant for the stadium due to one of those lawsuits. Some of the unclaimed Ohio funds earmarked for construction are being challenged in court, but owner Jimmy Haslam hopes for a resolution soon.

Haslam is also hard at work trying to put together a deal with Brook Park, which could provide around $300 million for the construction. They are still negotiating the terms of that agreement.

Meanwhile, Haslam Sports Group recently reached an agreement with the city of Cleveland to tear down the current stadium and provide funding for new development to replace it. There are many moving pieces involved in moving from the old stadium to the new one, but things are headed in the right direction.

Even though much of this stadium remains in legal limbo, the project is moving forward. Construction workers are at the site, moving dirt and preparing for the next steps.

In only a few months, fans will see the first signs of this team’s next chapter.

