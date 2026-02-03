Jimmy Haslam Provides Big Update About New Browns Stadium

The future is hopefully bright for the Cleveland Browns, but not just because of their success in upcoming drafts and against opponents. Instead, the team is also planning for a very big move in the next few years that could be quite exciting. Plans are moving forward for a new stadium that will hold the Browns.

Speaking to the press, owner Jimmy Haslam revealed that construction will begin soon, which means the stadium is still on track to house the Browns in 2029.

“Biggest news from Jimmy Haslam is they will begin formal construction in Brook Park on March 2,” Daryl Ruiter posted on X.

The Brook Park project will soon get started in earnest, meaning all the proper approvals are in place and the city of Cleveland and the state of Ohio have signed off on everything.

A few months ago, the Ohio Department of Transportation denied a permit for the project due to height concerns. But a revised plan was then given the green light in September.

The stadium, which will cost at least $2.4 billion, is going to be built on the former site of a Ford Motor Co. plant. It is set to be about 221 feet above ground.

The fact that shovels will actually be digging into the site in a few months is a huge update, since this stadium project has been in the works for a few years. It was first announced in 2024 and then got caught up in lawsuits.

The city of Cleveland attempted to keep the Browns in downtown Cleveland. Haslam and his company fought back, and eventually the dispute was settled, with the state contributing $600 million to the construction of the stadium.

With those legal fights seemingly in the past, fans can start to get excited about what this new arena will look like. It’ll not only be the new home for the Browns, but it will also be perfect for concerts, community events, and bring in a lot of new business to the area.

The road to this point has been long and complicated, but the next step in this process is the biggest yet: construction.

