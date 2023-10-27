New Seahawks Addition Comments On His Status For Sunday

The Cleveland Browns already had a tough task ahead of them with the Seattle Seahawks on deck, and it just became a little tougher.

The Seahawks brought back a familiar face in two-time Super Bowl champion pass rusher Frank Clark.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times on Thursday, Clark fully intends to, and is expected to, make his debut as soon as this Sunday.

Frank Clark on if he plans to play this week: “Hell yeah. You know I’ve got to wear those throwbacks.” — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 26, 2023

The Seahawks re-signed him after failing to reach an extension with him years ago, but not a lot has changed since he was a part of the team.

Clark will make just $1.165 million after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Seahawks following his release from the struggling Denver Broncos.

He’s expected to sub in for the injured Uchenna Nwosu, who’ll miss the remainder of the season with a pec injury.

And while he’s not likely to be a starter at first and could serve as depth behind Boye Mafe and Darren Taylor, Clark is definitely going to have more than enough opportunities to prove that he’s still elite.

This will obviously be an uphill challenge for a Browns team that’s going to roll with backup quarterback P.J. Walker for the third time this season.

Even so, Cleveland has an elite offensive line and has done an outstanding job of giving him time and space to operate, even if he hasn’t always been efficient or made the most of it.

The Browns will look to get their third win in a row and cement themselves near the top of the AFC, regardless of Clark’s impact.