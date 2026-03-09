New Browns Signing May Hint At Joel Bitonio’s Future Plans

The Cleveland Browns made a significant move to strengthen their offensive line on Monday, agreeing to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Johnson signed a three-year deal worth $49.5 million with Cleveland, including $32.4 million guaranteed.

The move addresses a major need along the offensive line, but it could also signal something bigger regarding the future of longtime Browns guard Joel Bitonio.

According to Nick Wilson of 92.3 The Fan, it likely indicates that Joel Bitonio is not returning in 2026.

“This means, I would think, that Joel Bitonio is done here…that’s kind of the resounding statement you’d have to make off of this,” Wilson said.

🚨 #Browns News 🚨 "This means, I would think, that Joel Bitonio is done here…that's kind of the resounding statement you'd have to make off of this." @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin react to the signing of G Zion Johnson https://t.co/Lds7xKf6zX pic.twitter.com/HPKyz7XE5p — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 9, 2026

Johnson, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has started every game over the past three seasons for the Chargers and has primarily played left guard. However, he also started his entire rookie season at right guard, giving him the versatility to line up on either side of the line.

That flexibility could be important depending on Bitonio’s decision this offseason.

The veteran guard has been a cornerstone of the Browns’ offensive line for more than a decade and is currently weighing retirement after 12 NFL seasons. If Bitonio decides to step away, Johnson could slide directly into a starting role as Cleveland begins reshaping its offensive front.

Johnson was clearly a priority target for the Browns.

The 26-year-old guard brings size and durability to the position at 6’3 and 316 pounds.

Cleveland had also been interested in pursuing another high-profile interior offensive lineman this offseason but ultimately shifted its focus to Johnson when other options came off the board.

