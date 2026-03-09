Rumored Browns Free Agent Target Signs Massive Deal With Raiders

The first few hours of the NFL’s free agency negotiating window have not gone well for the Cleveland Browns. First, potential quarterback target Malik Willis became the first big-name player off the board when he reportedly agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Now, it looks like the Browns have lost out on an even more coveted player at a position of need. Center Tyler Linderbaum is leaving the Baltimore Ravens, but he will not be reuniting with new Cleveland head coach Todd Monken.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the rumored Browns free agent target has agreed to a massive deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that will make him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in history.

“ESPN Sources: former Ravens free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum reached agreement today on a record deal with the Raiders, who are awarding him with a three-year, $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history,” Schefter wrote on X.

Linderbaum was seen as an ideal fit, having made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons with the Ravens while Monken was their offensive coordinator. Former Baltimore assistants Travis Switzer and George Warhop are also on the staff in Cleveland.

Baltimore made the questionable decision to pass on Linderbaum’s fifth-year contract option because of its high price tag, nearly $23 million, thereby making him a free agent this offseason. Now, Linderbaum will get $27 million per season from the Raiders, who also have a new head coach in former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

The Browns almost certainly could not afford to pay that much money to a center, even though they did their best to address their salary cap situation by restructuring quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract again. With multiple positions to fill on the offensive line, the deal Linderbaum was able to land may have been a budget-busting contract.

Now, they can turn their attention to other options that include Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker, Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul, and Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson. They previously acquired versatile lineman Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans.

With all of their most-used offensive line starters from last season on the free agent market as well, the Browns have to be careful that they don’t miss out on more players in the hours and days ahead.

