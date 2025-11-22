New Stat Highlights Major Browns Concern

The Cleveland Browns’ defense is one of the best in the game, especially at home. Their offense, however, is one of its worst in years, and that’s a lot to say, even by this team’s standards.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t want Joe Flacco to put the ball in harm’s way, and he looked uncomfortable and had some tough luck early in the season.

Somehow, things got worse when Dillon Gabriel took over. The rookie lacks the size, arm strength, mobility, accuracy, and ability to read coverage of an NFL-caliber starter, and he has been either unwilling or unable to throw the ball downfield.

That’s why stats show how the Browns’ offense is struggling to make big plays, ranking next-to-last in the NFL.

According to Marcus Mosher, the Browns are averaging just 4.4 explosive plays per game, only ahead of the New Orleans Saints (4.2) in that regard.

Most big plays per game through Week 11: pic.twitter.com/oPJ4kcJxks — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 19, 2025

Sanders Steps In, But Challenges Remain

The Browns’ pass catchers aren’t creating separation, and they’ve struggled with drops as well. As for the running game, Quinshon Judkins is a star in the making, but opposing defenses can focus on trying to stop him because the team has no vertical threat whatsoever.

Hopefully, things will be a little better when Shedeur Sanders makes his first NFL start in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, after watching him struggle while playing one half against the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 11 loss, that might not be the case.

Until the Browns can prove that they can consistently threaten defenses vertically, opponents will likely continue to stack the box and make Sanders win with his arm.

Sunday’s matchup will offer a real look at how the Browns plan to operate the offense with Sanders behind center.

