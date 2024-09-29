New Video Shows Jameis Winston Sharing Enthusiasm With Browns’ Fans

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a crucial contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, a game that would allow the AFC North squad to even their season mark should they win the contest.

Cleveland should have no trouble getting up for this game with so much riding on the outcome.

That’s especially true for 30-year-old quarterback Jameis Winston.

The veteran signal-caller showed his ups – literally and figuratively – in a new video that the NFL shared on X before the game’s kickoff on Sunday, one where Winston shared his enthusiasm for today’s contest with the Browns fans who traveled over 2,000 miles to attend the game.

In the video, Winston is returning to the locker room before he is stopped by Browns fans who have lined up beside along the bleacher’s railing to snap photographs and videos of the quarterback.

Winston stopped to high-five several of the fans, even posing for a picture for one lucky Browns backer.

As he continues toward the locker room, the bleachers rise; Winston then jumps several times to try and connect with multiple Browns fans who are significantly higher off the ground than he is for a high five.

Winston has quickly become a fan favorite for the Browns as he is an athlete who is extremely positive and has high energy.

This season, Winston has played sparingly, coming in on multiple occasions to help the Browns attempt fourth-down conversions in short distances.

Winston again figures to be a backup for today’s contest with quarterback Deshaun Watson the team’s top option.

