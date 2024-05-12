New Video Shows RB Aidan Robbins Immense Size

With Cleveland running back Nick Chubb recovering from his second knee injury, the Browns decided against drafting a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That didn’t stop the team from adding a new runner to the roster, however.

During the undrafted free agency period last week, the Browns signed former BYU running back Aidan Robbins.

A video shared on Twitter by analyst Fred Greetham showed the running back in action, showing off the rookie’s immense size.

#Browns UDFA running back Aidan Robbins (49) takes his turn at rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/urCMy2rNLY — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 11, 2024

Robbins is listed as a 6-foot-3, 240-pound athlete, and the running back posted a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at the Big 12 Pro Day in March.

The runner’s size has been the topic of discussion for multiple social media posts.

Analyst Lance Reisland shared a Twitter video of the running back working with his position coach – Duce Staley – during the first day of the Browns’ rookie camp.

Reisland’s assessment of Robbins was the athlete “is a big kid!”

Really enjoyed watching new running back coach Duce Staley work with RB Aidan Robbins out of BYU. Robbins is a big kid! #Browns pic.twitter.com/zlPjHHTxZo — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) May 11, 2024

In college, Robbins played for three different schools before finishing his playing career.

The athlete started his career at Louisville, staying for two seasons at the ACC school before transferring to UNLV in 2022.

There, Robbins had his best college season, posting 1,009 rushing yards and 125 receiving yards while scoring 10 touchdowns for the Rebels.

In 2023, Robbins transferred to BYU to play for the Cougars.

The running back appeared in eight games for BYU, rushing for 485 yards and a lone score in his final college season.

The running back room will have multiple athletes competing for roster spots this offseason with third-year player Jerome Ford and recent free agent signee D’Onta Foreman leading the charge until Chubb returns.

