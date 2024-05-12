Social Media Post Teases Browns Will Host Primetime Game

The 2024 NFL regular season will be released this week, but the debate around what games will be played during the primetime window has been growing throughout the offseason.

A social media post has thrown fuel onto that fiery debate as to a potential Cleveland home game.

The NFL on Prime Video Twitter account posted a picture of Cleveland Browns Stadium, leading Browns fans to wonder if their team would be selected to host a Thursday night matchup on Amazon Prime’s streaming service.

Which NFL stadium is this? 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ipBRqftCzx — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) May 10, 2024

Amazon first began airing NFL games during the 2017 season, but the company did not acquire the exclusive rights to the Thursday night broadcasts until 2021.

Since then, Amazon’s Prime Video has carried up to 15 games on the streaming service annually.

The Browns last hosted an NFL on Prime Thursday Night Football matchup in 2023 as the team defeated the New York Jets 37-20 late in December to clinch their playoff berth.

Although the schedule has yet to be released, Cleveland’s opponents for the 2024 season are set.

Outside of the AFC North Division matchups, the Browns will host the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland’s road games include the Denver Broncos, the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New Orleans Saints for the 2024 season.

The NFL also announced its analysis of the 2024 schedule, ranking the Browns atop the league’s schedules as the most difficult in 2024 based on opponents’ records in 2023.

On Wednesday, the NFL will release the 2024 regular season schedule according to a league memo last week.

