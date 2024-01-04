Browns Nation

Browns Coach Reveals Thoughts On David Njoku Making First Pro Bowl

By

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns deserve to have their entire roster on the Pro Bowl this season.

They’ve overcome adversity week in and week out to reach this point, regardless of who’s padding up.

But even among this impressive squad, some players have obviously stood out from the rest of the pack.

That includes tight end David Njoku, who was selected for the event for the first time.

When asked about that, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt talked about how proud he was of him because he deserved it for playing at such a high level this season (Via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

That’s no understatement at all.

Njoku is having the best season of his seven-year career in the league.

The Miami product has set career highs in receptions (81), receiving yards (882), and touchdowns (6).

He leads the Browns in receptions and receiving touchdowns, and he has the fifth-most grabs by a tight end in franchise history.

Njoku is the first Browns tight end to make the Pro Bowl since Gary Barnidge back in 2014.

Njoku has developed instant chemistry with Joe Flacco and has proven to be as dangerous as a pass-catcher as he is as a blocker in pass protection.

On top of that, he’s established himself as a true leader and an example for this team, even playing shortly after suffering some big burns to his face.

The Browns, however, have their sights set on the ultimate prize, so Njoku will definitely hope he won’t be able to partake in these festivities by the time they come.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

