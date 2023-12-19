NFL Analyst Goes Wild Over David Njoku Moment With Browns Fan

The Cleveland Browns got a much-needed win on Sunday.

Star tight end David Njoku played a crucial role in the win and had one of the best performances of his career.

Perhaps he drew inspiration from a young fan who reached out to him before the start of the game, boasting an “Angry Runs” scripture across his chest and taking a picture with him to show off his biceps and muscles.

That’s why Kyle Brand of “Good Morning Football” had to go the extra mile to find this young Browns fan and get him on the show’s Angry Runs segment with him.

6 years of 😡ANGRY RUNS😡 This is my favorite moment. pic.twitter.com/eqQyxNVzP1 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) December 19, 2023

Even Njoku agreed that the young man had earned the right to be there, so it seems like he was clearly inspired by him.

Njoku was a late hero on Sunday’s win.

With the score tied at 17 and just 1:50 left in the game, the Browns needed to march down the field and secure the win with a field goal.

Then, Joe Flacco hit Njoku with a beautiful 31-yard bomb.

Just there plays later; he found it again for 34 yards to put him in field goal range.

Njoku finished the game with a career-high ten receptions for 104 yards, adding his fifth touchdown reception of the season.

While his numbers aren’t as impressive as other players in his position, he’s still one of the best in the game, and he’s having the best campaign of his career, with career highs in receptions (69), yards (704), and receiving touchdowns (five).

He’s also leading the team in receptions and has the most touchdowns the most by a Browns tight end since Gary Barnidge recorded nine in 2015.