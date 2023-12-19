Browns Defender Notes Main Reason For Continued Success This Season

The Cleveland Browns have had the best defense in the league this season, and that’s not a coincidence.

Of course, a lot of that has had to do with Jim Schwartz’s defensive mastermind and the fact that they spent a lot of money and capital in the offseason to revamp that unit.

But it also has had plenty to do with the culture they’ve been able to build since the offseason.

According to star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, it all has had to do with the chemistry and brotherhood the entire unit has developed throughout the course of the season, holding each other accountable and rallying together through thick and thin (via Jake Burns on Twitter).

That is one hell of an answer from JOK on what is driving their success despite the setbacks with injuries in 2023. Mature response with all the things you want to hear about a different Cleveland Browns culture. pic.twitter.com/7FzGcQ6Vve — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) December 19, 2023

Notably, Owusu-Koramoah has also done his part on the field, establishing himself as a dynamic and steady contributor.

He helped the Browns secure a much-needed win over the Chicago Bears in Week 15 by sacking Justin Fields late in the game and then tackling Roschon Johnson to force a punt and give the ball back to Joe Flacco.

Owusu-Koramoah continues to burst out in his third year with the pros, becoming an integral part of the league’s top-notch defense.

Thus far, he’s logged 81 total tackles (59 solo) to go along with one interception and 3.5 sacks, all career bests for him.

And even though his snap count has gone up and down throughout the course of the season, he continues to be at his best and do whatever it takes to help the team get the job done week in and week out.