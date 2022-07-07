Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Analyst Reveals A Shocking Browns Financial Possibility

NFL Analyst Reveals A Shocking Browns Financial Possibility

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Kudos to the Cleveland Browns for addressing the Baker Mayfield dilemma.

Had they not traded him to the Carolina Panthers, it would have been odd to have him on the roster while Deshaun Watson leads the team.

However, Mayfield’s effect with the Browns still looms because they will still pay $10 million of his fifth-year option salary.

But as they keep Mayfield on their payroll, it’s still uncertain whether Watson will play in 2022.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association went through three days of hearings to deliberate on his potential suspension.

The league is pushing for an indefinite suspension which will rule him out of the entire 2022 season.

For their argument, the league presented the cases of five women who filed charges against Watson.

On the other hand, Watson’s camp through the NFLPA and Jeffrey Kessler is pushing for a reduced suspension based on precedent-based judgment.

Kessler is an ace on Watson’s side because he helped Tom Brady during the Deflategate scandal.

With Mayfield now with the Panthers and Watson possibly sidelined for a second consecutive season, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco took note of the Browns’ blunder.

Prisco tweeted, “Browns could be left paying Watson and Mayfield and not have either one. Brilliant.”

It’s a situation that will take time to clean up.

 

The High Price To Acquire Watson

Initially, the Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and his likeliest destinations were the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

But Cleveland overpaid to trade for the Pro Bowl quarterback and gave him a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

The team has structured the deal to soften the financial blow in his first season, possibly because they have anticipated his potential suspension.

Yet with Watson potentially missing another season of football, will he be the same player once he returns?

Likewise, will his legal battles haunt him on the field even if he ends up settling all of them?

What would be the realistic goal for him to say that the Browns got their money’s worth?

Therefore, the Browns have already overpaid and must deal with the consequences, especially with their limited cap flexibility.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Former NFL Player Predicts The Browns Will Have Major Regrets
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
What’s Next For The Browns After The Mayfield Trade?
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Baker Mayfield Return Shows How Much His Stock Has Fallen

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Former NFL Player Predicts The Browns Will Have Major Regrets

No more pages to load