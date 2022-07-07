Browns Nation

Former NFL Player Predicts The Browns Will Have Major Regrets

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns finally got what they wanted after trading Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are one of the few teams that desperately need an upgrade at quarterback and Mayfield could be the answer.

However, the Browns only got a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft in return.

It’s highly likely, though, that it will become a fourth-rounder because Mayfield will likely beat Sam Darnold for the starting role and play 70 percent of the snaps.

With Mayfield out of the way, the path is clear for Deshaun Watson to start if the league allows him to play this season.

If not, Jacoby Brissett will take over and the team need not deal with the controversy of having Mayfield still under contract.

However, former player and current NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho is saying that the Browns won’t have the last laugh.

Acho tweeted, “Mark my words, the Browns are going to regret trading Baker Mayfield this season.”

He did not elaborate on why, but the main reason could be Watson’s potential suspension.

The fate of the Pro Bowl quarterback is still in the balance as former federal judge Sue Robinson is still reviewing the cases presented by both the NFL and Watson’s camp through the NFLPA and Jeffrey Kessler.

If Robinson recommends the NFL’s proposal, Watson will satisfy an indefinite suspension, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 campaign.

 

Watson’s Contract Is Expensive

The Browns are betting on what Watson can do for them based on what he has done in the past.

However, he has been out of competitive football for one season which could turn into two if the suspension sticks.

With that concern looming, it seems like the team has overpaid for his five-year, $230 million contract.

The Browns can’t do anything about it regardless if Watson plays or not.

Worst yet, the money they owe to him could cripple their cap flexibility which robs them of the ability to build a formidable roster.

That potential outcome could be the biggest regret for the Browns because they won’t get enough production for an expensive price tag.

