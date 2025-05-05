Browns Land On List Of NFL’s ‘Worst Quarterback Situations’

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to revamp their quarterback room ahead of the 2025 season.

They may have taken things a little too far.

They traded for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco, and then drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Flacco is the only proven commodity, with the rest of the quarterback room having more questions than answers.

Notably, that’s why Garrett Podell of CBS Sports believes the Browns have the third-worst quarterback room in the entire league, and it’s also the most chaotic:

“The most chaotic quarterback room in the NFL resides in Cleveland. It’s not the worst quarterback room, but it’s definitely the most chaotic. There’s $230 million man Deshaun Watson recovering from a torn Achilles […] Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco returned on a one-year deal at the age of 40,” Podell wrote. “Former 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett was acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles […] The Browns selected Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and then also drafted 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.”

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with any of his statements.

Having five quarterbacks under contract isn’t ideal, especially considering there’s no clear-cut solution.

Watson will most likely never play another snap for the organization, and while Flacco has plenty of experience and is clearly the best choice to start right out of the gate, he’s 40 years old and turnover-prone.

Gabriel should be ahead of Sanders in the pecking order, even though some fans and scouts might not feel that way.

Nevertheless, one will have to be the odd man out.

They could look to trade either Pickett or Flacco and let the rookies battle out the QB2 spot to begin the season, but it will be quite challenging to get everybody reps and opportunities to prove their worth.

Hopefully, the Browns have found their guy, but it’s hard to believe their quarterback of the future is currently on their roster.

