NFL Executive Has Warning For Browns About No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns are going to be in the mix for a veteran quarterback in free agency.

However, with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could also get one there.

The jury is still out on the top two quarterback prospects, and the consensus is that they might not be superstars at the next level.

Even so, an unnamed executive believes neither the Tennessee Titans nor the Cleveland Browns can afford to not take one of them atop the NFL Draft.

Talking to The Athletic, he warned both teams not to overthink it and just roll the dice with any of these quarterbacks:

“If you are the leadership of these two teams (Tennessee and Cleveland), even if you have the ability to sign one of those veteran guys, you can’t afford the opportunity cost for the chance that Cam Ward is a real guy, Shedeur Sanders is a real guy,” the exec projecting Ward and Sanders as the top two choices said,” via Mike Sando of The Athletic.

There’s a big case to be made for the Browns to take a quarterback.

We’ve seen how even stacked teams like the San Francisco 49ers have struggled to win the whole thing because of their questionable quarterback situation.

Likewise, we’ve also seen teams like the New York Jets fail to get to contention after getting the wrong guy atop the NFL Draft.

The consensus seems to be that Sanders might be closer to Zach Wilson than to Jayden Daniels, not to mention all the off-the-field stuff with his father, Deion, and his celebrity status.

As for Ward, the physical tools are evident, and he seems to have a significantly higher upside, but he might not even be available by the time the Browns are on the clock.

This won’t be an easy decision to make, but it seems like the Browns will have no choice but to take a chance.

