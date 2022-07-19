NFL Fans React To Amari Cooper Madden Rating

Cleveland Browns fans hope that Amari Cooper will provide a boost to their offense, especially after losing wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

They wish for the four-time Pro Bowler to regain his peak form and dominate as the Browns’ primary receiver.

However, The Sports Memery would like to make the Madden NFL 23 rankings for wide receivers right by comparing Cooper’s ranking with Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

To put into context how bad this Madden snub is for Ja'marr Chase. Amari Cooper's best yardage / TD total ever for a season (in 6 seasons): 1189 / 8 Ja'marr Chase in just one year: 1455 / 13 TDs. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/ejnKEM1lgu — The Sports Memery (@TheSportsMemery) July 18, 2022

They tweeted, “To put into context how bad this Madden snub is for Ja’marr Chase. Amari Cooper’s best yardage / TD total ever for a season (in 6 seasons): 1189 / 8 Ja’marr Chase in just one year: 1455 / 13 TDs. Make it make sense.”

The last sentence drives the point home because Chase should have a line-of-nine ranking after having the most receiving yards by a rookie and averaging 18 yards per reception.

No one would claim that Cooper had a better season than Chase and yet he has the higher rating.

Madden giving Amari Cooper a higher rating than Ja'Marr Chase will single-handedly destroy households across the country — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) July 18, 2022

If EA Sports is basing its rankings on a number of attributes, Chase looks to be the better receiver by far.

Instead, the game’s developers gave the former LSU standout some extra motivation to perform well in 2022.

In that case, he could be targeting the triple crown that Cooper Kupp won last year.

Cooper Can Still Play His Role To The Fullest

However, it doesn’t mean that the Browns do not need the former Dallas Cowboy.

Cooper will play an important role in keeping opposing defenders guessing.

Amari Cooper is the 10th best WR in the league according to Madden. Andrew Berry gave up just a 5th round pick to acquire him. pic.twitter.com/lzqobtNRN3 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) July 18, 2022

They will assume that Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will get a lot of carries given that Cleveland has one of the best run attacks in the league.

But with Cooper lining up, there’s always a threat of going for a quick strike.

Having 17 wrs higher than jamarr Chase in madden ratings is classic madden grabbing media attention to sell games, the fact they have amari cooper as a 90 and chase as a 87 makes my head spin. Jamarr was better than amari his freshman year at LSU — Pirate Riding Turtles (@Pirtesrdinturts) July 19, 2022

That threat is amplified if Deshaun Watson gets to play in 2022.

Once they develop some chemistry, the Watson-Cooper tandem could be devastating.