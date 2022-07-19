Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Fans React To Amari Cooper Madden Rating

NFL Fans React To Amari Cooper Madden Rating

By

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans hope that Amari Cooper will provide a boost to their offense, especially after losing wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

They wish for the four-time Pro Bowler to regain his peak form and dominate as the Browns’ primary receiver.

However, The Sports Memery would like to make the Madden NFL 23 rankings for wide receivers right by comparing Cooper’s ranking with Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

They tweeted, “To put into context how bad this Madden snub is for Ja’marr Chase. Amari Cooper’s best yardage / TD total ever for a season (in 6 seasons): 1189 / 8 Ja’marr Chase in just one year: 1455 / 13 TDs. Make it make sense.”

The last sentence drives the point home because Chase should have a line-of-nine ranking after having the most receiving yards by a rookie and averaging 18 yards per reception.

No one would claim that Cooper had a better season than Chase and yet he has the higher rating.

If EA Sports is basing its rankings on a number of attributes, Chase looks to be the better receiver by far.

Instead, the game’s developers gave the former LSU standout some extra motivation to perform well in 2022.

In that case, he could be targeting the triple crown that Cooper Kupp won last year.

 

Cooper Can Still Play His Role To The Fullest

However, it doesn’t mean that the Browns do not need the former Dallas Cowboy.

Cooper will play an important role in keeping opposing defenders guessing.

They will assume that Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will get a lot of carries given that Cleveland has one of the best run attacks in the league.

But with Cooper lining up, there’s always a threat of going for a quick strike.

That threat is amplified if Deshaun Watson gets to play in 2022.

Once they develop some chemistry, the Watson-Cooper tandem could be devastating.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on as he walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Myles Garrett Achieves Special Honor In Madden Video Game
The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Browns Players You Likely Never Heard Of Who Will Be Competing In Camp
NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Report

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Myles Garrett Achieves Special Honor In Madden Video Game

No more pages to load