NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other.

Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September.

Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward to the announcement of their team’s depth chart.

It gives us a chance to react to who seemingly won (and lost) those intense camp battles throughout the summer.

The Cleveland Browns announced their unofficial Week One depth chart this week, seen here on Twitter via Brad Stainbrook.

As always, fans love to break the early depth charts down and give their takes.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions on the Browns’ depth chart from around the league.

 

A Not So Friendly Reminder

Earlier this summer, center Nick Harris injured his right knee which would require surgery and sideline him for the season.

Newly signed Ethan Pocic, virtually guaranteed the starting spot once Harris went down, sees himself atop the unofficial depth chart.

It’s no shock whatsoever to see him there. Just one of those, “oh yeah, forgot about that”, moments.

 

Not High on Greedy

Some Browns fans have thinning patience in regards to Greedy Williams.

The 2019 second-round pick out of LSU is listed behind Denzel Ward at one of the cornerback spots.

However, some think that’s a bit high.

 

Feeling Felton?

One key note from the depth chart is Demetric Felton being listed as the starting kick and punt returner.

When Jakeem Grant went down with an Achilles injury earlier this summer, those starting spots became up for grabs.

Cleveland seems ready to roll with Felton in the special teams return game.

That move seems to have (slightly) turned some heads for some fans interested in how the Browns would handle things.

Felton has a door of opportunity to make some splashes in the return game now.

How he does in that role will certainly change how fans feel about him returning kicks as the season goes on.

 

Ring Your Bell

Training camps around the league always provide good stories.

D’Anthony Bell, an undrafted free agent out the University of West Florida in Division II, is one of those stories.

He’s the first player from his alma mater to land a spot on an NFL 53-man roster.

While he won’t be starting Week One, he did beat out Richard LeCounte III for the backup free safety spot.

Fans love the potential of the young man and are impressed with him earning a number two spot on Cleveland’s depth chart.

Safe to say Bell will have fans of the underdog all over the place rooting for his success.

