Myles Garrett Has Message For Fans After Tough Loss

Myles Garrett had a lot to say after the Cleveland Browns‘ brutal loss to the New York Jets Sunday afternoon.

And one of his messages addressed the fans’ response to Cleveland’s collapse.

Boos rained down on the field after the team yielded 2 touchdowns around a lost onside kick, all in the last 2 minutes.

#Browns Myles Garrett lamented the fact that fans booed at the end of the game, feels the players should be respected, doesn’t want fans giving up on the team this early — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 18, 2022

After a game full of defensive shortcomings, that still struck Garrett as unjustified.

When asked if it was disappointing to see fans leave the stadium disappointed in the results, he said,

“The more disappointing thing was the booing at the end. It was not the most optimal ending to have. Of course, we want to win. These guys are still putting their asses on the line and playing as hard as they can and they should be respected as such. It’s two games and we have plenty more to play, especially this next one coming up in front of the home crowd.

"We don't want to see this crowd, this stadium give up on us this early" With big home games still to play, Myles Garrett wants #Browns fans to stick with this team. pic.twitter.com/yAEiWhVjoZ — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 18, 2022

Garrett called out his teammates and coaches, too.

Obviously, he was as upset as anybody at the outcome of the game and the defensive effort at the end.

Then Garrett Piled On

Myles Garrett is no rookie and he is a deserving captain.

But inferring that Sunday’s boos were not justified is probably not going to endear him to his fans.

Especially when paired with the rest of what he said:

“We have a lot of time to correct what we are doing so we don’t want to see this crowd, this stadium give up on us this early. We want to see them completely behind us. It’s disappointing for everybody, but it’s absolutely disappointing as a team knowing we didn’t finish them. That’s completely on us, and we learn, correct (things), and come back stronger.”

Garrett’s assertion that boos indicate fans gave up on the Browns already is misguided.

Fans will be back at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night cheering like mad for a victory over the Steelers.

Myles Garrett bothered by boos at end: “we don’t want to see this stadium, this crowd give up on us this early” #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 18, 2022

Just like the players, they’ll shrug off the disappointment of this game and be ready for the next.

And the insinuation that fans shouldn’t boo is an affront to tradition and reality.

Further Explanation Coming?

There are Cleveland Browns fans who are historians of the NFL or their team and understand games like this happen.

And there are less knowledgeable fans who nonetheless love their Browns and dream of another championship.

Plenty of folks would appreciate and cheer for a rabid comeback that falls a point short.

But practically nobody is going to cheer a collapse that results in such a devastating defeat as happened against the Jets.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett: "I think every man in that locker room should (point the finger at themselves), coaches included." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 18, 2022

Myles Garrett shouldn’t like hearing boos any more than fans like watching bad football.

And he has to understand that fans will express their disappointment that way.

Like professionals around the league, he can accept them as the deserved result of the team’s effort.

But if he wants them to stop, winning the next game is a far better plan than calling fans out.