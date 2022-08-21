Vegas Adjusts Browns Win Projection

Fans finally know how long they’ll wait to see Deshaun Watson play a real game for the Cleveland Browns.

So now it is time to get on to other serious matters.

And the oddsmakers in Las Vegas were quick to do their part by adjusting odds and parlays involving the team.

Caesars Sports Books is among those who changed the over-under on Browns’ projected wins for 2022.

Their experts think Jacoby Brissett can hold his own for the most part.

But they lowered the Browns’ betting bar to 8.5 victories from the previous mark of 9.5.

If you took the under at the previous mark, your odds of winning jumped over 10 percent with Watson’s suspension.

Cleveland’s Super Bowl odds dropped to 35:1 from 25:1 and they moved to a 4:1 bet (from 3:1) to win the AFC North.

Browns Now Underdogs in Week 1 Matchup

Week 1 of any NFL season is one of the most difficult to bet each year (along with the final week).

Lesser teams spend weeks aiming for a home opener win and the emotions of the crowd run higher.

Every season, Week 1 upsets lead to wildly shifted expectations that pull back to reality in Weeks 2 and 3.

And Cleveland runs into an emotional buzzsaw in their opening weekend trip to Carolina.

Report: Carolina Panthers to name Baker Mayfield starting QB vs. Cleveland Brownshttps://t.co/9gsYcrjpkc pic.twitter.com/dQTP0Md3sJ — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 18, 2022

Former Browns starter Baker Mayfield is projected to start for the Panthers.

Mayfield’s performance in previous “revenge games” already tilted the opening odds as set by Vegas.

Oddsmakers moved the Browns from 4-point to a near pick ’em after the Mayfield deal.

But as it became obvious Watson would not play, Carolina became a 1.5-point favorite for the September 11th game.

What About The Other Games?

CBS’ Sportsline runs simulations of every game hundreds of times each to project won-loss records.

They ran the Browns’ first 11 games with Jacoby Brissett and the final 6 with Watson under center.

Cleveland won just under half of Brissett’s starts (46%) and 59% of Watson’s six-game simulations.

Watson’s offense scored an average of 24.5 points per game, compared to Brissett’s 21-point average.

Here's the #Browns 11 game schedule BEFORE Deshaun Watson is eligible to play: 1 – @ CAR

2 – vs NYJ

3 – vs PIT

4 – @ ATL

5 – vs LAC

6 – vs NE

7 – @ BAL

8 – vs CIN

9 – @ MIA

10 – @ BUF

11 – vs TB What do we think guys? — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) August 18, 2022

Cleveland’s defense allowed 20.5 points per game last year,

That was 13th best in the NFL but out of proportion to their 5th-best yardage allowed.

Red zone touchdown percentage and 4th down conversions were the weakest points of Joe Woods’ unit.

If they can correct those flaws, maybe they can grab an extra win or two under Brissett.

What It Means To The Browns

Although the NFL now embraces the betting community, the off-field action should not affect the Browns.

They already know Brissett, as similar to Watson physically as he is, runs a slower and more controlled offense.

Kevin Stefanski will use his running attack more in an effort to control the game flow.

And the defense should have a stronger sense of urgency than they would in a wide-open offense.

Jacoby Brissett is 14-23 in career as a starter – W-L TEAM

2016 1-1 Patriots

2017 4-11 Colts

2019 7-8 Colts

2021 2-3 Dolphins Will @JBrissett12 start for the @Browns Week 1? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8aP4OkQenm — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 18, 2022

Browns fans might be insulted by the adjusted betting lines and put more action on the team.

Brissett’s record warrants some concern, but he brings some positives to the field.

And it is a fact he will work behind the best offensive line of his career.

That could push the needle enough to make the over on 8.5 wins to be a popular bet.