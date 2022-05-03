NFL Fans React To Hue Jackson’s Failed Tanking Claim

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson made claims in February that he was incentivized to lose as the Browns head coach.

The NFL took notice and conducted a 60-day independent review of Jackson’s claims.

On Monday, the NFL announced that “it couldn’t substantiate allegations” made by Jackson about deliberately losing games.

The NFL announced that it couldn't substantiate allegations made by former #Browns head coach Hue Jackson regarding deliberately losing games: pic.twitter.com/Jyvau6H6u1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2022

As expected, NFL fans had plenty of reactions to the news that Jackson’s claims were dismissed.

Jackson Is A “Disgrace”

AJ wrote on Twitter that Jackson damaged the Browns in a more detrimental way than the 1-31 record.

@HueJacksonTex is a disgrace and a liar. He's the worst coach in @NFL History, but was doing his best to deflect blame for his ineptness somewhere, anywhere. He did more to hurt @Browns than any other coach.https://t.co/jTaLsMxXgk via @usatoday — AJ (@golferinatlanta) May 3, 2022

Not A Shocking Result

Many noted that Jackson is notorious for not taking responsibility for anything that went wrong during his tenure in Cleveland, and these accusations were just another example of that.

The fact that the NFL found no merit to Jackson’s accusations was not a shocking result for many including Nick Karns who had an interesting way of framing this outcome.

Karns said:

“The NFL has concluded Hue Jackson was more than incompetent enough to lead a team to ZERO wins in 635 days.”

BREAKING NEWS: After a complete shock to nobody, the NFL has concluded Hue Jackson was more than incompetent enough to lead a team to ZERO wins in 635 days. pic.twitter.com/j7hExnQAIm — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) May 2, 2022

Daryl Ruiter counted this latest unfounded allegation as another loss for Jackson in his Browns career.

Hue Jackson officially now 3-37-1 as #Browns coach after taking yet another L. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 2, 2022

Barry called this a “non-story” from the getgo.

This was a non-story from day one, sensationalized and blown up by the sports media til the NFL was forced to investigate. Waste of money and time….. — Barry 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🐓 (@Bloodavenger77) May 3, 2022

Jackson Chose Not To Be Interviewed As Part of Investigation

Jake Trotter points out that Jackson was not interviewed by the NFL during the course of its investigation.

He initially agreed to be interviewed but never followed through.

The NFL said that Hue Jackson initially agreed to meet with the investigators, but ultimately did not. #Browns https://t.co/oOXW02s9a8 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 2, 2022

This fact creates more questions than answers.

Why wouldn’t he want to be interviewed and have his side heard?

Season Ticket Holders Should Sue Hue

Between this latest unfounded claim and the horrible track record Jackson had as coach of the Browns, Ron Utter believes the Browns and its season ticket holders should hold him accountable by suing him.

If anything, the Browns and season ticket holders should have sued Hue Jackson for coaching malpractice. All those losses were on Hue and nobody else. — Ron Utter (@ron_utter) May 2, 2022

With this investigation now concluded, hopefully, the Browns are now completely free of the shadow Hue Jackson casted over the franchise and the team.