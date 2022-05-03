Browns Nation

NFL Fans React To Hue Jackson’s Failed Tanking Claim

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson before the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts on September 24, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire)

 

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson made claims in February that he was incentivized to lose as the Browns head coach.

The NFL took notice and conducted a 60-day independent review of Jackson’s claims.

On Monday, the NFL announced that “it couldn’t substantiate allegations” made by Jackson about deliberately losing games.

 

As expected, NFL fans had plenty of reactions to the news that Jackson’s claims were dismissed.

 

Jackson Is A “Disgrace”

AJ wrote on Twitter that Jackson damaged the Browns in a more detrimental way than the 1-31 record.

 

Not A Shocking Result

Many noted that Jackson is notorious for not taking responsibility for anything that went wrong during his tenure in Cleveland, and these accusations were just another example of that.

The fact that the NFL found no merit to Jackson’s accusations was not a shocking result for many including Nick Karns who had an interesting way of framing this outcome.

Karns said:

“The NFL has concluded Hue Jackson was more than incompetent enough to lead a team to ZERO wins in 635 days.”

Daryl Ruiter counted this latest unfounded allegation as another loss for Jackson in his Browns career.

Barry called this a “non-story” from the getgo.

 

Jackson Chose Not To Be Interviewed As Part of Investigation

 

Jake Trotter points out that Jackson was not interviewed by the NFL during the course of its investigation.

He initially agreed to be interviewed but never followed through.

This fact creates more questions than answers.

Why wouldn’t he want to be interviewed and have his side heard?

 

Season Ticket Holders Should Sue Hue

Between this latest unfounded claim and the horrible track record Jackson had as coach of the Browns, Ron Utter believes the Browns and its season ticket holders should hold him accountable by suing him.

With this investigation now concluded, hopefully, the Browns are now completely free of the shadow Hue Jackson casted over the franchise and the team.

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

