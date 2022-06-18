Report: NFL Probably Seeking One Year Suspension For Watson

As Cleveland Browns fans await the news of when or if quarterback Deshaun Watson gets suspended by the NFL, many theories have emerged.

We really do not know what the NFL will do; this is an unprecedented case.

Other players have been involved in similar incidents but not with a large number of victims.

There is also the fact that Watson was criminally cleared of all charges so this is now a battle for the civil courts to resolve.

The Friday afternoon mid-June theory about Watson’s suspension is courtesy of Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

What Maske Is Saying

According to Maske, the NFL will pursue a “significant” suspension of “probably” a year.

Via @MarkMaske, the NFL "probably" will seek a one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/uF98R80N3q — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 17, 2022

This is perceived to be the case because of the current environment in professional sports.

Trevor Bauer was suspended by Major League Baseball for two years for violating MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

Bauer repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The NFL suspended Calvin Ridley for one season for betting on NFL games.

How The NFL’s Process Works

Based on its investigation, the NFL will recommend the length of the suspension, if any.

New: The NFL plans to argue to new disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for a “significant” suspension of Deshaun Watson for violating the personal conduct policy, multiple sources say…. https://t.co/bBF6Jdt8nB — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 17, 2022

Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson will review the NFL’s recommendation and determine what the final penalty should be.

If there is no suspension levied, the case ends.

If a suspension is recommended, it can be appealed.

Commissioner Roger Goodell is the person who then decides the outcome of the appeal.

At that point, he could extend or reduce the suspension.

What Will NFLPA Do?

It seems like a foregone conclusion that NFL Players Association will fight on behalf of Watson.

The NFLPA – via Florio – is essentially saying work with Watson on a suspension (6-8 games) or we’re taking this to court and opening the can of worms on Snyder, Jones, and the rest of the owners. All while if it goes to court, Watson could end up playing while it unfolds. — Offseason Chopz (@Pchopz_) June 16, 2022

The NFLPA will bring up some recent behavior of owners like Daniel Snyder, Jerry Jones, and Robert Kraft.

Those allegations have been quietly resolved without strict penalties despite the fact that NFL owners are supposed to be held to a higher standard than the players.

Nobody knows how this will play out, but it looks like an inevitable public relations problem for the NFL regardless of the outcome.