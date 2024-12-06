Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Has Reportedly Closed It’s Review Of Deshaun Watson’s Case

NFL Has Reportedly Closed It’s Review Of Deshaun Watson’s Case

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

After the Browns’ first game of the 2024 NFL regular season, an unidentified woman filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault against Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson.

On September 10th, the NFL opened an investigation into the latest allegations against Watson, reviewing the complaint to see what – if any – action to take against the player.

The controversy surrounding that allegation swirled for several weeks as the Browns continued to play Watson during the next six games.

Nearly three months after the initial word broke of new allegations against him, the NFL reached a conclusion to its investigation according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

“The NFL has closed its review of Deshaun Watson’s case, a league spokesman told clevelanddotcom. There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy,” Cabot wrote.

The Browns have withheld public comments during the NFL’s investigation, allowing the league to take charge in this situation.

Cleveland stood behind Watson, keeping the quarterback on the field despite the allegations he faced in civil court.

Watson’s season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals as he suffered an Achilles injury, sidelining the player for the rest of this year.

The quarterback’s return for next year remains unclear as little information on his recovery has been made public.

Cleveland acquired Watson in 2022 for three first-round draft picks and multiple other picks, hoping that the player would become the franchise’s long-term solution at the position.

Watson sat much of his first season with the Browns as he was suspended for previous alleged misconduct off the field by multiple women during his time with the Houston Texans.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Reacts To George Pickens' Jab At Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation