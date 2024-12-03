NFL Insider Calls Out Fans After Jameis Winston’s Monday Performance

The Cleveland Browns made a rather interesting decision in the offseason.

Instead of riding with Joe Flacco, who had led them to the playoffs last season, as their backup quarterback, they chose not to bring him back.

They pivoted and pursued Jameis Winston instead, and while some fans resented the move, it made sense.

Knowing the whole Jameis Winston experience, the fans still thought he would give them a better chance to compete after watching Deshaun Watson struggle to start the season.

And now that he’s been the starter for the past five weeks, it’s been a wild ride for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

That’s why Josina Anderson called out the fans about Winston following a true rollercoaster of a game.

You either ridin' with Jameis Winston or not… Stop jumping on and off the bandwagon. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 3, 2024

She took to X to tell them to either ride with the former No. 1 pick or not and stop jumping on and off the bandwagon.

There’s not much more to do with Winston at this point.

We’ve seen how good he can be, but we’ve also seen him bottom out multiple times – sometimes in the same game.

You never know what version of Winston you’ll get.

The loss to the Denver Broncos was the perfect example.

He threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but he also had three picks, including two pick-sixes.

He is who he is, and he’s just not going to change at this point in his career.

You either like it or you don’t.

