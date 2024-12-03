Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
NFL Insider Calls Out Fans After Jameis Winston’s Monday Performance

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a rather interesting decision in the offseason.

Instead of riding with Joe Flacco, who had led them to the playoffs last season, as their backup quarterback, they chose not to bring him back.

They pivoted and pursued Jameis Winston instead, and while some fans resented the move, it made sense.

Knowing the whole Jameis Winston experience, the fans still thought he would give them a better chance to compete after watching Deshaun Watson struggle to start the season.

And now that he’s been the starter for the past five weeks, it’s been a wild ride for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

That’s why Josina Anderson called out the fans about Winston following a true rollercoaster of a game.

She took to X to tell them to either ride with the former No. 1 pick or not and stop jumping on and off the bandwagon.

There’s not much more to do with Winston at this point.

We’ve seen how good he can be, but we’ve also seen him bottom out multiple times – sometimes in the same game.

You never know what version of Winston you’ll get.

The loss to the Denver Broncos was the perfect example.

He threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but he also had three picks, including two pick-sixes.

He is who he is, and he’s just not going to change at this point in his career.

You either like it or you don’t.

