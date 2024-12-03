Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Jameis Winston On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have a better chance of winning with Jameis Winston.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean he’s a flawless quarterback.

The former No. 1 pick has a reputation for putting up video game-like numbers and having big games but then holding his team back with some head-scratching mistakes.

That hadn’t happened to him as a Brown, but some felt it would happen eventually.

That was the case on Monday night.

Winston put on an absolute show by throwing for a franchise-record 497 yards and four touchdowns.

He led the team to a 32-point performance against one of the best defenses in the league.

However, he still lost, primarily because of two pick-sixes.

That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see “The Jameis Winston Experience” becoming a common phrase on social media, with plenty of fans taking to X to share their thoughts.

The Jameis Winston Experience, defined. pic.twitter.com/498xV2cIlU — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 3, 2024

The Jameis Winston Experience: Winston finished Monday night’s game vs. the Broncos with 497 passing yards, the Browns single-game franchise record, and only 20 fewer passing yards than Tom Brady’s 517 in 2011 for the most all-time on Monday Night Football. Winston also threw… pic.twitter.com/AcKCmvhA2Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2024

The Jameis Winston Experience pic.twitter.com/y3h0DD4vv5 — J Cle (@_JCle_) December 3, 2024

The Jameis Winston experience pic.twitter.com/0u7v9Ooq7x — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 3, 2024

This is the Jameis Winston experience. Guy’s got almost 500 passing yards. Has a WR over 200 yards, another one over 100. Threw 4 TDs. But two back breaking pick 6s.pic.twitter.com/Esdrj7FrC5 — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) December 3, 2024

Winston finished 20 yards short of Tom Brady’s record for the most passing yards in a Monday Night Football Game.

He became the only quarterback in NFL history to achieve 450 passing yards in a game while also throwing multiple pick-sixes in the same game.

The Browns’ chances of making the playoffs are slim, but this is an opportunity for Winston to prove that he can be their guy for the future.

He might not be able – or willing – to change at this point in his career, but as talented as he is, this is why people still have doubts about him.

