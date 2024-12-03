Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Jameis Winston On Monday

By
DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a better chance of winning with Jameis Winston.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean he’s a flawless quarterback.

The former No. 1 pick has a reputation for putting up video game-like numbers and having big games but then holding his team back with some head-scratching mistakes.

That hadn’t happened to him as a Brown, but some felt it would happen eventually.

That was the case on Monday night.

Winston put on an absolute show by throwing for a franchise-record 497 yards and four touchdowns.

He led the team to a 32-point performance against one of the best defenses in the league.

However, he still lost, primarily because of two pick-sixes.

That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see “The Jameis Winston Experience” becoming a common phrase on social media, with plenty of fans taking to X to share their thoughts.

Winston finished 20 yards short of Tom Brady’s record for the most passing yards in a Monday Night Football Game.

He became the only quarterback in NFL history to achieve 450 passing yards in a game while also throwing multiple pick-sixes in the same game.

The Browns’ chances of making the playoffs are slim, but this is an opportunity for Winston to prove that he can be their guy for the future.

He might not be able – or willing – to change at this point in his career, but as talented as he is, this is why people still have doubts about him.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

