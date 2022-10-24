Browns Nation

NFL insider Gives Browns’ Playoff Odds After Ravens Loss

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

In today’s NFL, there is truly a stat for everything.

Some are uplifting; others are disturbing.

In the case of the Cleveland Browns, pretty much all of them are disturbing in 2022.

Jake Trotter provides the latest one which calculates the Browns’ chances of making the playoffs after dropping to 2-5 on the season.

 

Probability Of Making The Playoffs

The good news is that it is still early enough in the season that the number can go up if the Browns are able to fix their problems.

The other piece of good news is that the percentage is not zero.

Now for the bad news, the odds are now down to 6%.

The Browns have the 13th-best odds in the AFC to make the playoffs out of 16 teams according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

 

Trotter Provides A More Troubling Stat

Even though that 6% is bad, Trotter has another stat that is worse.

It is a snapshot of just how this season has gone.

Jake Trotter shares how the Browns rank in efficiency.

They are 9th in offensive efficiency.

In 2022 with all of the turbulence on offense during the offseason, this is a good ranking.

It has a lot to do with Nick Chubb.

Here’s where the trouble lies.

The Browns rank 30th in defensive efficiency.

There is so much youth and talent on that defense; it is hard to believe they can rank next to last in efficiency.

Last, but not least, the Browns are 25th in special teams efficiency.

This is not a surprise given the issues this team has had with onside kicks, returns, and everything else associated with effective special teams play.

It is time for the Browns to right the ship while there is still time.

 

