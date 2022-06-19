Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Insider Gives The Latest On Panthers, Mayfield Trade Talks

NFL Insider Gives The Latest On Panthers, Mayfield Trade Talks

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

If the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers ever finalize a trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield, no one should be surprised.

We have been hearing the speculation for months, and it continues.

NFL Insider Albert Breer called into the Rich Eisen Show late last week to talk about the Mayfield situation.

Here are the highlights of what he said.

 

1. Mayfield Is Still On Carolina’s Radar

There was a sense that the Panthers wanted to assess what they had at minicamp with Sam Darnold and Matt Corral.

Breer reported that Carolina’s new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo believed after minicamp that he could work with Darnold.

Coach Matt Rhule said that Darnold is the QB1.

He did leave wiggle room for a “significant” upgrade.

And he said that a new quarterback could show up at training camp and pick up McAdoo’s offense.

For his part, Darnold hears the rumors too but is correctly focused on his performance.

 

2. Browns Are Prepared To Pay Half Of Mayfield’s Salary

The Browns have certainly softened their approach in recent weeks.

There was a time when they wanted a team to take on all of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary and provide draft picks.

Breer has indicated that they are now offering to pay $9-$10 million of Mayfield’s salary.

Because the Panthers have the exact same compensation tied up in Darnold, Breer believes if the Panthers only had to pay between $4 and $5 million, the deal would have already happened.

It is not yet clear if the Browns will go so far as to pay more than 2/3 of Mayfield’s 2022 salary to get this deal done.

 

3. Don’t Forget About Seattle 

Breer says that teams wrapping up their minicamps now have seven weeks to assess their needs before training camp opens.

That means that people should not be shocked if another team jumps in the Mayfield race besides Carolina.

Seattle is another obvious choice with Geno Smith and Drew Lock competing for the QB1 job.

Do not forget that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could still be on the trade market so he is another option for teams believing they need a better QB.

We just do not know how or when this Mayfield saga will end.

Recent News

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland
Report: Browns Exploring Sites For A New Stadium
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (6/19/22)
Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 30, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
Kareem Hunt Makes Statement About Future In Cleveland

Reader Interactions

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/19/22)

No more pages to load