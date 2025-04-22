NFL Insider Has No Doubt About Browns’ No. 2 Pick

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few days away, and fans around the league are looking forward to seeing who their team will select.

Some teams are in more desperate need of a talent infusion than others, and the Cleveland Browns are certainly one of those teams that could use a pick-me-up.

Adding a blue-chip prospect could take this roster from a bottom-feeder with no hope to an organization that has an exciting future, which is why having the No. 2 overall pick has been such an exciting talking point during the offseason.

Several options have been listed over the past several weeks, with strong arguments for every player, but analyst Daniel Jeremiah seems to believe that the team is going to move forward with Travis Hunter.

“Cleveland’s gonna take him. He’s gonna major in offense, minor in defense,” Jeremiah said.

Hunter is viewed by many as the most athletic player in the draft, and one of the most exciting players to come out of the NCAA in quite some time.

His ability on either side of the ball is mesmerizing for prospective teams, and the Browns need help at receiver and defensive back.

It’s rare for a player to want to play on both sides, much less for them to be able to do so at a high level, but Jeremiah and several other analysts believe Hunter can be the exception to the rule.

If that ends up being the case, and the Browns do take him with the No. 2 overall pick, this team could quickly turn into a contender if they build around a player like Hunter.

