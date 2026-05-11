Insider Reveals When Browns Will Likely Make QB Decision

The Cleveland Browns have been very busy since the start of the offseason, but there is still so much more for them to do. They have months of preparation, minicamps, and training camps ahead of them before 2026 kicks off in the fall.

Many questions about this team have been answered, but a few big ones remain. The biggest, of course, is who will be the Browns’ starting quarterback in the new season. Right now, nothing is certain, and no one is sure about anything.

But speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi suggested that fans would get more insight soon.

“That time will come. I think he’ll have his 1, 2, 3, 4 by the end of June minicamp. Doesn’t mean that No. 1 remains No. 1. That’s where they start at training camp,” Grossi said.

"I think he'll have his 1,2,3,4 by the end of June minicamp," – @TonyGrossi on a timeline for Todd Monken to determine his QB depth chart. Who do you think should be the Browns QB1? pic.twitter.com/CqmvjZ4qjY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 11, 2026

The mandatory minicamp that Grossi is referring to isn’t right around the corner. It won’t start until June 9 and will run through June 11. That means fans have to wait a month for more clarity on who will be leading the team.

Before that, the team will go through OTA offseason workouts on May 19 through May 21 and again on June 2 through June 5.

Just because fans don’t know how this will end up doesn’t mean they won’t be speculating between now and the minicamp. Right now, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are reportedly battling it out to be QB1 in the new season. Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green, meanwhile, are contending for backup roles.

But even when the QB depth chart is decided, things could still change, and Todd Monken could keep people on their toes until the start of the first game.

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