Browns Insider Shuts Down Biggest KC Concepcion Worry

There is no such thing as a perfect NFL player, and even a first-round pick will have some flaws in his game that need to be fixed or improved. The Cleveland Browns are rightfully pleased with their top two choices this year, but those players do have some things they need to work on.

No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano will have to make the difficult transition to left tackle after playing right tackle in his final two college seasons. He does have the necessary physical skills to successfully make that move, but it will come with some growing pains.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion, who was drafted at No. 24 overall, has a more concerning shortcoming, considering his position. Concepcion struggled with drops while in college, but despite that, he was able to score 28 scrimmage touchdowns in his three seasons.

After seeing him in action at the Browns’ recent rookie minicamp, insider Tony Grossi is shutting down the big concern about Concepcion, acknowledging his drops but saying the rookie can overcome them with a high level of production.

“They’re there. They exist. Even in drills he dropped a few. I wouldn’t get all bent out of shape about it. If he scores touchdowns, you put up with drops, and he did that in college. He’s a touchdown-maker,” Grossi said.

"They're there, even in drills he dropped a few, but I wouldn't get all bent out of shape about it," – @TonyGrossi on how KC Concepcion looked at Browns rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/og6v89sjHp — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 11, 2026

Concepcion had 12 drops in two seasons at North Carolina State, then seven in his final college season at Texas A&M. That may not seem like a lot, considering he made 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns over that time, but if it continues into the NFL, it could push him down the depth chart, or at the very least, limit his usage in crucial situations.

Longtime Browns fans may be particularly sensitive to this topic, with their memories of former wide receiver Braylon Edwards. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Edwards was basically run out of town in part due to his NFL-leading number of drops, which led to his eventual trade to the New York Jets during the 2009 season.

Concepcion deserves the benefit of the doubt, for now, but with dropped passes already an acknowledged issue, if it does show up at inopportune times, the concern and pressure will get worse.

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