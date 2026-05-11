Early Browns Minicamp Reports On Their WRs Are Very Encouraging

The Cleveland Browns just held their rookie minicamp, which gave coaches a great chance to see the youthful, exciting talent that is coming to the team. Every rookie got a lot of attention, especially the two wide receivers who were considered huge hauls in the draft.

Scott Petrak got to witness the minicamp, and he had some news to share. He called into 92.3 The Fan to convey his opinions about what he saw.

He made sure to give special praise to Denzel Boston, who was drafted as the 39th pick.

“KC Concepcion looks quick. Denzel Boston, I was impressed with. He moves well for a guy that’s 6’4, 215,” Petrak said.

"KC Concepcion looks quick. Denzel Boston, I was impressed with. He moves well for a guy that's 6'4, 215." ➡️ @ScottPetrak w/ @CLETalkingHeads on observations from #Browns rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/1n5cYmTIWS — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 11, 2026

Boston is over six feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds, but he moves like someone much smaller than that. That was one of the biggest and most impressive selling points about Boston throughout the draft process. He can play bully ball like the best of them, but can also dart up and down the field with ease.

Moving well is important for any wide receiver, of course, but the fact that Boston can physically rival his opponents is significant.

Boston was seen as a steal by many at draft time, and the best news for the Browns is that he isn’t the only new WR coming to the team. As mentioned by Petrak, KC Concepcion also looks fast, which means Cleveland could be getting two of the quickest and most thrilling rookie wide receivers in 2026.

This minicamp was only for the new players, but the vets will have their chance to show off soon, too.

Petrak loved what he saw from Boston, and if the coaches feel the same way, this young rookie could be on the verge of an explosive first season in the NFL.

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Insider Reveals When Browns Will Likely Make QB Decision