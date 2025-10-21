Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Relationship With Mike Vrabel

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Relationship With Mike Vrabel

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Relationship With Mike Vrabel
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Last season, the Cleveland Browns had a potential replacement for head coach Kevin Stefanski working with the organization.

They hired Mike Vrabel as a consultant, and some fans thought it was the first step toward moving on from Stefanski.

That didn’t happen, and the former Tennessee Titans head coach rejoined the New England Patriots, who are Cleveland’s upcoming opponent.

Stefanski recently opened up on his relationship with Vrabel ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

The Browns were in a tough spot after last season.

On the one hand, Vrabel was arguably the best head coaching candidate available.

On the other hand, Stefanski had been given a contract extension, and even after enduring a 3-14 campaign, he may have earned the benefit of the doubt, so the Browns weren’t going to fire him.

Fast forward to today, and it’s become evident that the Browns may have made the wrong choice.

Stefanski has looked overmatched at times, and his offense hasn’t clicked in the way it was supposed to.

Vrabel, on the other hand, has the Patriots atop the AFC East and looking like a legitimate contender.

Of course, that’s not to say that would’ve been the case with Cleveland.

Stefanski has done a good job with the hand he’s been given, and it’s not like he has Drake Maye or Stefon Diggs leading his offense, as Vrabel does with the Patriots.

Yet, Stefanski’s seat might be getting hot again, while Vrabel’s team looks to be headed toward the playoffs.

NEXT:  Browns Urged To Sign Recently Released WR
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation