Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Relationship With Mike Vrabel

Last season, the Cleveland Browns had a potential replacement for head coach Kevin Stefanski working with the organization.

They hired Mike Vrabel as a consultant, and some fans thought it was the first step toward moving on from Stefanski.

That didn’t happen, and the former Tennessee Titans head coach rejoined the New England Patriots, who are Cleveland’s upcoming opponent.

Stefanski recently opened up on his relationship with Vrabel ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

“’Vrabes’ is a good friend,” Stefanski said . “Wanted him around the building as much as we could get him last year. Like I told you guys when we brought him in, there’s only so many times you can go skiing. So, he was excited to get back to work. But it’s just the friendship there, and somebody I trust.”

The Browns were in a tough spot after last season.

On the one hand, Vrabel was arguably the best head coaching candidate available.

On the other hand, Stefanski had been given a contract extension, and even after enduring a 3-14 campaign, he may have earned the benefit of the doubt, so the Browns weren’t going to fire him.

Fast forward to today, and it’s become evident that the Browns may have made the wrong choice.

Stefanski has looked overmatched at times, and his offense hasn’t clicked in the way it was supposed to.

Vrabel, on the other hand, has the Patriots atop the AFC East and looking like a legitimate contender.

Of course, that’s not to say that would’ve been the case with Cleveland.

Stefanski has done a good job with the hand he’s been given, and it’s not like he has Drake Maye or Stefon Diggs leading his offense, as Vrabel does with the Patriots.

Yet, Stefanski’s seat might be getting hot again, while Vrabel’s team looks to be headed toward the playoffs.

