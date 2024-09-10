NFL Insider Reveals NFL’s Plans To Handle Deshaun Watson’s Lawsuit

On Monday, news broke that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had been accused of wrongdoing in a new civil lawsuit, stemming from an incident in October 2020 while he was still a member of the Houston Texans.

Like all legal issues, the NFL can review the situation and decide if the athlete should be suspended while the legal process plays out.

Players who are subjected to this action are placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list, meaning the athlete can continue to be on their team’s roster, but the athlete is not permitted to participate in games.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Watson’s situation is currently being reviewed by the league office for this off-the-field matter.

“The NFL doesn’t plan to place Browns QB Deshaun Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list in light of a new civil lawsuit stemming from a 2020 allegation, since there have been no criminal charges and the league’s review has just begun,” Pelissero said.

“From (NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy): ‘We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy,'” Pelissero added.

Watson had previous off-the-field issues that prompted the league to suspend him for 11 games at the beginning of his Cleveland tenure.

Teams who have players on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list can sign contracts with other players to fill their 53-man roster.

Currently, the Browns have one player – rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall – on the Commissioner’s list as he awaits a court appearance next week on allegations of domestic violence.

