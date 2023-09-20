NFL Insider Reveals Update On Kareem Hunt Pursuit

It looks like you can come home again, especially if you are a Cleveland Browns fan favorite.

Kareem Hunt reportedly turned down offers from a pair of other teams late in August.

But he answered the call to fill in for his good friend Nick Chubb, according to Ian Rapoport, among others.

The #Browns are signing their own former RB Kareem Hunt, agreeing to terms with him on a 1-year deal worth up to $4M. After a multi-stop journey, he lands back home. On a visit yesterday, he now can help the team deal with the loss of star Nick Chubb. pic.twitter.com/yxqv9VC8WD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

Hunt accepted the Browns’ incentive-enhanced offer worth up to $4 million for the rest of this season.

Chubb’s season-ending knee injury created a big opening on Hunt’s hometown team.

While there were reports of an inquiry regarding Cam Akers, Hunt is the only player spotted in Berea.

Despite the offseason banter about a radical new offense in Cleveland, Hunt should get comfortable quickly.

He already knows Kevin Stefanski’s tendencies and language and took handoffs from Watson last year.

But Hunt probably returns to his role as the second running back behind Jerome Ford.

#Browns and RB Kareem Hunt are close to finalizing a deal that should be done by the end of today per @MaryKayCabot The hometown kid is one step closer to officially returning. pic.twitter.com/XDOTJ0QUo2 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 20, 2023

And there is no guarantee he won’t end the season behind the promising Pierre Strong on the depth chart.

That doesn’t mean his role won’t be important or impactful as Stefanski continues to use two backs regularly.

And Hunt provides veteran savvy and security in that he can seamlessly step into the premier role if needed.

Cleveland’s offense lost all its gas after Nick Chubb’s injury Monday night.

Replacing Chubb is an impossible task when it comes to on-field performance.

But when Hunt entered a game the past few seasons, he brought his own excitement.

Kareem Hunt for the Touchdown. He’s dangerous in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/LJTaVLFaAq — Everything Cleveland (@everythingcle_) December 1, 2019

Even if he lost a step, his enthusiasm and quick-hitting style often provided a spark.

Taking over for his best buddy, Hunt might be the player best suited to lead a “win it for Nick” campaign.

And he could be the more vocal supporter that Watson needs to kick things into gear.