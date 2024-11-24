Insider Says NFL Will Review George Pickens, Greg Newsome Fight

In the Cleveland Browns’ snowy Thursday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh attempted a Hail Mary on the final play that fell incomplete and resulted in the Browns ending the Steelers’ five-game winning streak.

During the play, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Browns defensive back Greg Newsome could be fighting out of bounds in the middle of the play before each of them made disparaging comments about the other in their postgame media sessions.

According to a recent article by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the confrontation between the two might not be over just yet.

The NFL plans to review the incident to determine if any punishment is necessary.

“The NFL will review George Pickens instigating a fight with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome after the Hail Mary at the end of the Browns’ 24-19 upset of the Steelers, and a fine could be coming,” Cabot said.

After the game, Pickens said the Browns only won because of the refs and the weather, while Newsome called Pickens a fake tough guy.

It’s great that this rivalry added a fun next chapter, and these two won’t have to wait long before seeing each other again, as the Steelers and Browns have another game against each other in two weeks.

Pickens has never been one to hold his tongue, and this little spat will make their next meeting even more fun.

Stay tuned to see if their pockets are any lighter for that game.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Are 'Smart' To Consider A Dome