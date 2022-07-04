NFL Insider Shares Latest Baker Mayfield To Seattle Update

Even if Deshaun Watson ends up getting an indefinite suspension, it’s hard to see Baker Mayfield suiting up for the Cleveland Browns again.

He mentioned that both sides have moved on and it would take some reaching out from the Browns to persuade him to remain in Cleveland.

Will the Browns do that to a quarterback that they’ve alienated since Watson came over?

Doing so would make the team look needy because they are willing to reverse their approach in hopes of saving the season.

Therefore, trading Mayfield remains their decision and Jacoby Brissett will take over at quarterback while Watson is out.

Speaking of trades, podcast host and sports journalist Michael Balko have an update regarding Mayfield’s possible transfer to the Seattle Seahawks.

Balko tweeted, “The #Seahawks and the #Browns are still in discussions regarding QB Baker Mayfield. A deal was close to done, but a new team has reportedly entered the Mayfield sweepstakes as well. Stay tuned.”

The Seahawks need an upgrade at quarterback since trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

A trade between Seattle and Cleveland is still in play possibly because their current quarterbacks are underwhelming.

While he is not the top option out there, Mayfield still presents as an upgrade over Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason.

A New Team Trying To Acquire Mayfield

There are some teams that could possibly engage the Browns in trade talks.

The Carolina Panthers showed interest in Mayfield and may have renewed their interest after seeing what they have at the position.

It could also be the New York Giants who might be fed up with Daniel Jones.

Are the Chicago Bears joining the Mayfield sweepstakes to put pressure on Justin Fields to perform?

It remains to be seen which team is interested but the Browns hope to get a favorable haul for the former Heisman Trophy winner.