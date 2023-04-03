Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Insider Speculates About Deshaun Watson’s Guaranteed Contract Payment

NFL Insider Speculates About Deshaun Watson’s Guaranteed Contract Payment

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns organization received a lot of criticism after the details of Deshaun Watson’s contract were revealed.

Not only was his contract for $230 million, but it is also fully guaranteed.

This contract has also been sought after by other quarterbacks around the league, causing conflict in several organizations.

In a recent article by ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio dove into the Browns’ current conundrum with this contract.

As Florio highlights, the Browns were supposed to put nearly $170 million into escrow to hold up their end of this contract.

The deadline for the Browns to make this payment was said to be on March 31st, which has now passed.

Recently, Florio has reached out to both the Browns and the NFL to see if this payment has been made, but hasn’t heard any updates yet.

Ultimately, it appears that the league doesn’t enforce the rules that money needs to be put in escrow for fully-guaranteed contracts.

While these contractual agreements are monitored by the league, at least in this instance, the league hasn’t enforced any sanctions on the Browns.

This contract continues to be a point of contention, both for the Browns’ situation with Watson and for many other teams as well.

There are several moving parts to this situation, including the fact that Watson has recently discussed a potential restructure of his contract.

More details are to follow, in what is sure to be a drawn-out process.

Analysts like Florio have continued to dive into the science behind fully guaranteed contracts, trying to understand what they really mean.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Legend Says He Wants To Be An NFL Head Coach

44 mins ago

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the New York Jets while wearing a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care.

Fans React To What Tyreek Hill Reportedly Said About The Browns

10 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes How Deshaun Watson's Contract Has Derailed The Lamar Jackson Situation

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Maurice Hurst Workout Video

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Analyst Highlights Important Set Of Deshaun Watson Stats

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Executive Is Celebrating A Birthday Today

3 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Elijah Moore Lets Browns Fans Know What They Are Getting

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Says He Is Hearing 1 Belief About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear About Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Stefanski Meeting

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry # of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

The Browns Recently Met With A Promising WR Prospect

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns CB Could Be Hinting At A Jersey Number Change

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Make A Key LB Signing Official Today

4 days ago

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Denver Broncos game at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Kevin Stefanski, Odell Beckham Jr. Meeting

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Details How Browns Offense Will Look In 2023

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Legend Says There Is A Common Belief About Kevin Stefanski Next Season

5 days ago

Team owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam watch training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Comment On Stadium Renovation Rumors

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Player Has A Strong Opinion About Deshaun Watson's Contact

5 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jets GM Comments On The Elijah Moore Trade

5 days ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Comments On The Lamar Jackson Situation

6 days ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Anthony Walker Comments On Lamar Jackson Trade Request

6 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Comments On New WR Elijah Moore

6 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Fans React To The Browns Signing New Guard Wes Martin

6 days ago

browns helmets on football field

PFF Names 1 Browns Player As An 'Underrated Signing'

1 week ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

The Browns Were Reportedly A Finalist For 1 Star Free Agent

1 week ago

Browns Legend Says He Wants To Be An NFL Head Coach

No more pages to load