NFL Insider’s Survey Puts One Browns Veteran In Rare Company

The Cleveland Browns are obviously focused on bringing in more young talent to the team, which means they may not have much room for many veteran players. But that doesn’t mean older veteran players will be traded away.

Cornerback Denzel Ward is 29 years old and about to enter his ninth season in the league. He has spent his entire time with the Browns and still brings them great value.

In fact, NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler recently surveyed league executives, coaches, and scouts who stated that Ward ranks at No. 7 on a list of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

“Ward falls to No. 7 but easily could have been No. 4. That’s how tight the voting was among those four spots. Evaluators have seen no slippage in the play of Ward, one of the more underrated corners of the past decade. Ward appeared on all but one ballot. Durability is a concern with Ward. He has never played a full NFL season, though he has never missed significant time, either, playing 110 games in eight seasons,” Fowler wrote.

Since coming to the Browns in 2018, Ward has racked up five Pro Bowl selections, including one in his rookie year and the last three seasons. He has been consistent, even though physical problems have repeatedly gotten in his way, and he has never played an entire season without missing a game or two. With that being said, the fact that he hasn’t missed long stretches of time says a lot and adds to his value.

Some fans believe that Ward would be even higher on this list if he were playing for a different team. Belonging to a struggling squad sometimes hurts a player’s standing among analysts and experts, and more attention could be given to him if he were with a franchise that won more consistently.

The undeniable truth is that Ward has been a steady and strong part of this Browns team for years now. Even though Cleveland is obviously comfortable letting go of some big names, such as Myles Garrett, Ward may stick around.

Earning this sort of praise and making it so high on the list is a major accomplishment, but Ward’s biggest goal is helping his team become a playoff force in 2026.

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Insider Names The Browns' Most Improved Unit