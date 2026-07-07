Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Back In Browns Facility

The Cleveland Browns have extended their quarterback competition into training camp, but that doesn’t mean things will remain quiet until it opens later this month. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are both taking steps during what is supposed to be their time off to show that they deserve the starting job.

Coming out of the final minicamp, when it was thought a QB1 would be in place, Watson was seen in social media videos working out at the Browns’ facility in Berea. It was viewed as a positive step for someone who had been sidelined for almost two years, and it was thought that it might give him an edge in the closer-than-expected battle.

Now, perhaps in response, or just as part of his normal schedule, a new video shows Sanders back at the Browns’ facility, with music blaring as he poses in the locker room.

“Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is BACK in CLEVELAND. In the Browns locker room … [they’re] BLASTING Shedeur song Perfect Timing,” Life and Football posted.

🚨Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is BACK in CLEVELAND… In the Browns locker room… their BLASTING Shedeur song Perfect Timing!!!! QB1 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kOPXQK4fLx — Life and Football (@LifeandBall) July 6, 2026

This Sanders video is much different than Watson’s, which showed the veteran in an intense workout with weights. There shouldn’t be too much read into the contrast, but that likely won’t stop fans and some analysts from attaching meaning to the difference.

Watson has also said he plans to hold a passing camp for teammates in Florida before training camp begins. Sanders said he would participate as well, but it is unknown when that get-together is scheduled to take place.

It looked like Watson was well on his way to regaining the starting job that he last held in October 2024, when a torn Achilles tendon ended that season for him. He reinjured it during his recovery and sat out the entire 2025 campaign, which is why his extra work may be vitally important to him.

Sanders reportedly improved significantly during the course of minicamps and OTAs and closed the gap so much that head coach Todd Monken put off making a decision, perhaps until at least one or two preseason games are played. It has allowed the debate to continue as to who deserves the job and why.

Though the outlook may be bleak, the Browns can be encouraged that both quarterbacks are willing to put in the work necessary to earn the job.

NEXT:

Browns Analyst Reveals Which QB Should Start Week 1